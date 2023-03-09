PCSD looking for man near Gates Pass Road area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is in search of a man near the Gates Pass Road and Salerno Drive area.

The man is described as Caucasian, with long light brown hair, last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.

Deputies advise the public to not make contact with the individual as he may be armed.

Call 911 if a man matching the suspect's description in the area is located.

PCSD asks to avoid the area and find alternate routes of travel.