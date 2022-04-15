Watch
PCSD looking for credit-card fraud suspect

Posted at 5:02 PM, Apr 14, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole a credit card.

Deputies say the stolen card was used to make a fraudulent purchase on Monday Feb. 28.

After some investigation, the PCSD connected it to another purchase made on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at about 7:51 p.m.

According to PCSD, the purchase happened at the Speedway Gas Station, located at 6280 E Broadway Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white man, about six feet tall and with an average build and red hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white checkered button down shirt, blue jacket, blue jeans and white shoes with blue Nike markings.

Anyone with information, call 911.

