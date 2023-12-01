PCSD looking for 89-year-old man who possibly has dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 89-year-old man.

The man is identified as Gerald Weleba.

Weleba was last seen Nov. 30 around 8 p.m. at 18700 West Avra Valley Road wearing a dark plaid shirt and jeans.

He is described as:



5'10" tall

130 pounds

Green eyes

Grey hair

Possibly has dementia

Walks with a cane

PCSD says he left in a red 2010 Toyota Venza with the license plate of 446MPR.

If located, contact 911.