PCSD looking for 89-year-old man who possibly has dementia

PCSD
Posted at 2:07 PM, Dec 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-01 16:07:27-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing vulnerable 89-year-old man.

The man is identified as Gerald Weleba.

Weleba was last seen Nov. 30 around 8 p.m. at 18700 West Avra Valley Road wearing a dark plaid shirt and jeans.

He is described as:

  • 5'10" tall
  • 130 pounds
  • Green eyes
  • Grey hair
  • Possibly has dementia
  • Walks with a cane

PCSD says he left in a red 2010 Toyota Venza with the license plate of 446MPR.
If located, contact 911.

