PCSD looking for 48-year-old missing, vulnerable adult

Pima County Sheriff’s Department
Posted at 1:57 AM, Jun 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the community's help in finding a missing, vulnerable adult.

Deputies say 48-year-old Ismael Lopez was last seen in the 6200 block of North La Cholla Blvd. around 8 p.m. Monday. PCSD says Lopez left this area on foot in an unknown direction.

Lopez is described as being 5'9" with a heavy build, brown eyes and hair and last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and orange basketball-style shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to cal 9-1-1.

