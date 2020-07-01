PCSD to launch new approach to law enforcement reform

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be launching a new approach to law enforcement next month.
According to a press release, the new approach will focus on accountability, community engagement, and transparency.
Sheriff Mark Napier released the following statement Wednesday:
The current social unrest of the nation has resulted in a call for national level reform of law enforcement and the manner in which it interacts with the community. This should not be feared by law enforcement leaders, but rather embraced and effectively directed.
Daily, in communities across this nation, thousands of law enforcement officers serve proudly, passionately, and professionally. Embracing reform is not an admission of wrongdoing. It is rather being responsive to the desires of the community and a recognition that even the best agency can do better.
Reform efforts need to be directed at providing more resources to support the efforts of local law enforcement and the criminal justice system, while securing input about redefining its mission and services to better meet evolving community expectations. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has been serving our county since 1865. We have consistently done so without bias, prejudice or malice toward anyone. We will embrace reform under three pillars. They are Accountability, Community Engagement, and Transparency – A.C.T. Our efforts to A.C.T. under these three pillars will be a living and evolving approach to address reform and ensure responsiveness to the community we so proudly serve.