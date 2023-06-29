Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD issues Silver Alert for missing vulnerable adult

James M. Pirog was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, June 28.
Silver Alert
Pima County Sheriff's Department
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing vulnerable adult.
Silver Alert
Posted at 4:41 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 07:41:27-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Wednesday, June 28.

According to deputies, 69-year-old James M. Pirog was last seen near 2985 S. Camino Del Seco at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Pirog is described as 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

The department says Pirog was witnessed wearing a camoflauge vest, in addition to a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Pirog is encouraged to call 911.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!