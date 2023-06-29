PCSD issues Silver Alert for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies issued a Silver Alert for a missing vulnerable adult on Wednesday, June 28.

According to deputies, 69-year-old James M. Pirog was last seen near 2985 S. Camino Del Seco at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Pirog is described as 5-foot-10-inches, weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

The department says Pirog was witnessed wearing a camoflauge vest, in addition to a black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information on Pirog is encouraged to call 911.