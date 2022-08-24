PCSD investigating stolen trailer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a trailer that was stolen on March 28.
According to PCSD, around 3:30 a.m. a white truck was seen backing up to a box trailer near the 2100 block of North Wilmot Road when the trailer was stolen.
The truck is described as a white Chevrolet 2008 or newer four door pick up with a dent on the rear driver side fender and tire in the bed.
The box trailer has since been recovered.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
——-
