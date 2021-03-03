PCSD investigating shooting near Thornydale and Massingale Rd

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Thornydale and Massingale Road.
According to PCSD, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
PCSD says there are no outstanding suspects at this time.
No other details have been released.
