Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD investigating shooting near Thornydale and Massingale Rd

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
massingale shooting map
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 10:47:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Thornydale and Massingale Road.

According to PCSD, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

PCSD says there are no outstanding suspects at this time.

No other details have been released.

Stay with KGUN9 and KGUN9.com for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.