PCSD investigating fatal collision

The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating a fatal collision that left 29-year-old Troy Allred dead.

On July 23rd, 2022, around 8:15 p.m. deputies responded to a domestic argument near the 1500 block of North Branding Place.

Deputies say when they arrived the victim told them Allred left the house in his Jeep.

Detectives were able to track Allred's location using a phone application.

According to the PCSD when they arrived at Davidson Road and Costello Ranch Place they were flagged down by a homeowner.

The homeowner directed deputies to a roll-over crash that happened in the desert area near his house.

Deputies found Allred, who had been ejected from his jeep.

Allred was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Allred's later died from his injuries.

During their investigations detectives found out Allred was driving at a high rate of speed on Davidson Road.

Detectives say he drove through several concrete-filled pillars into a desert field rolling the Jeep multiple times.

Speed and Impairment appear to be a factor detectives say.

The investigation is still ongoing.