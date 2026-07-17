PCSD investigating death at adult detention complex

Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating the overnight death of a 43-year-old inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

According to a news release from PCSD, detectives were called to the complex at just after midnight to investigate an unresponsive inmate.

David Villavicencio had been booked into the complex at 9:30 p.m. on drug-related charges.

He was classified as combative and placed in a restraint chair. When personnel checked on him 90 minutes later, they found him bleeding from the mouth and unresponsive, the news release said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

The news release said Villavicencio reported that he had "consumed alcohol heavily and used illegal drugs."

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of the death, the news release said.

