PCSD investigating dead body found southeast of Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department Homicide Unit is investigating a body found southeast of Tucson, Wednesday morning.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of an unresponsive man at East Sahuarita Road and South Sonoita Highway at around 6:53 a.m., according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found the body of a man with obvious signs of trauma, according to the release. The man was declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact 911 or 88-CRIME.