Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD investigating crash near Valencia & Wilmot

Traffic blocked on both roads
items.[0].image.alt
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 6:11 PM, Dec 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-29 20:11:43-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash closing a major intersection.

Wilmot Road and Valencia Road and closed where they intersect.

PCSD did not provide details about how many or what kinds of cars crashed. They also did not give details about injuries.

The Department's post says the roads will be closed or delayed for a while.

This story is developing. We'll update you when traffic is back to normal.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix, weekdays at 11AM on KGUN 9!

START YOUR DAY OFF RIGHT!