PCSD investigates suspicious death in Three Points

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a suspicious death in Three Points Monday.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Oct 04, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a suspicious death in Three Points Monday.

According to the department, a body was found in the 16000 block of West Hermans Road.

As of around noon Monday, PCSD had not identified the body.

Three Points is a community of about 5,500 people located southwest of Tucson.

