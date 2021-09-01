Watch
PCSD investigates suspicious death in Green Valley Wednesday

Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 17:24:47-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a suspicious death in Green Valley Wednesday.

According to the department, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are on the case.

The department did not provide a specific location or any information about the victim.
