PCSD investigates suspicious death in Green Valley Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a suspicious death in Green Valley Wednesday.
According to the department, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are on the case.
The department did not provide a specific location or any information about the victim.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter