PCSD investigates suspected murder of 37-year-old woman on Tucson's west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson's west side on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop at around 7:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of 37-year-old Ashley Hinostro.

Detectives from the PCSD Homicide Unit processed the scene, gathered evidence and conducted interviews. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

