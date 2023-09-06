Watch Now
PCSD investigates suspected murder of 37-year-old woman on Tucson's west side

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Posted at 3:26 PM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 18:26:48-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that took place on Tucson's west side on Saturday, Sept. 2.

Deputies responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of West Lazy C Drive and West Rhyolite Loop at around 7:10 a.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of 37-year-old Ashley Hinostro.

Detectives from the PCSD Homicide Unit processed the scene, gathered evidence and conducted interviews. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

