PCSD investigates scene near Orange Grove, La Cholla

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a scene near La Cholla and Orange Grove Tuesday.

According to deputy James Allerton, the scene of "possible criminal activity" was at Montrose and La Briego, near the larger intersection.

No one was believed to be injured. Allerton would not reveal the crime being investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

