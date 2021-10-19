Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD investigates scene near Orange Grove, La Cholla

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a scene near La Cholla and Orange Grove Tuesday.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 15:25:34-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated a scene near La Cholla and Orange Grove Tuesday.

According to deputy James Allerton, the scene of "possible criminal activity" was at Montrose and La Briego, near the larger intersection.

No one was believed to be injured. Allerton would not reveal the crime being investigation.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Get your mid-morning news fix at 11AM on KGUN 9 starting November 2nd!

COMING SOON!