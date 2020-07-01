Menu

PCSD investigates man found dead on Northwest side

Posted at 10:12 PM, Jun 30, 2020
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a death on Tucson's Northwest side.

Deputy James Allerton says deputies were originally called to the 7800 block of West Dos Rotundo Drive, near Twin Peaks and Silverbell, for a single-vehicle crash.

He said deputies on the scene found a truck that had crashed through a fence and into a home and a man dead outside the vehicle.

Investigators said the man had trauma that is not consistent with him being hit by the vehicle.

Detectives are still investigating. So far, they have not provided any additional information about what happened.

