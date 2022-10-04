Watch Now
PCSD investigates inmates death

Posted at 8:36 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 23:36:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN)  — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.

The incident occurred on Oct. 3 around 3 a.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

While they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive, staff members entered the cell right away and started administering emergency life-saving measures.

The inmate was pronounced dead when TFD arrived.

Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Terrance Salazar.

He had been in custody since Sept. 27 on a felony burglary warrant, theft warrant, and drug paraphernalia charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

