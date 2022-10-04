PCSD investigates inmates death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.
The incident occurred on Oct. 3 around 3 a.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
While they waited for Tucson Fire Department personnel to arrive, staff members entered the cell right away and started administering emergency life-saving measures.
The inmate was pronounced dead when TFD arrived.
Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.
The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Terrance Salazar.
He had been in custody since Sept. 27 on a felony burglary warrant, theft warrant, and drug paraphernalia charges.
The investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.