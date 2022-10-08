PCSD investigates inmate death after finding him unresponsive in cell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an inmate's death after finding him unresponsive in his cell.
The incident occurred on Oct. 6 around 5:10 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.
The inmate was pronounced dead.
He has been identified as 41-year-old Benjamin Willhite. He had been in custody since the afternoon of Oct. 5 for a felony drug warrant.
According to PCSD, they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.
The investigation remains ongoing.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.