PCSD investigates deadly hit-and-run crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a hit-and-run crash near La Cholla Boulevard.

The incident occurred on July 24 around 10:39 p.m. in the area of North La Cholla Boulevard and West Wetmore Road.

A 17-year-old juvenile was taken to the hospital and passed away due to his injuries.

Deputies identified Anthony Duran and a 17-year-old juvenile as being associated with the incident.

Duran and the juvenile suspect were found.

According to PCSD, there was an altercation between the juvenile victim, Duran, and the juvenile suspect occurred.

Duran and the juvenile suspect sped off in a car, dragging the juvenile victim behind.

Both Duran and the juvenile suspect were arrested for reckless manslaughter and booked into the Pima County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.