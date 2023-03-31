Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Investigates crash on Casablanca Drive

PCSD logo
PCSD
PCSD logo
Posted at 7:59 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-30 22:59:49-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car crash near Casablanca Drive.

The incident occurred on March 30 around 1:41 p.m. on the 7200 block of N. Casablanca Drive.

Deputies found a pickup that hit a fifth wheel camper in the driveway of a residence.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was identified as 75-year- old Raymond Cossette of Tucson.

According to PCSD, there were no other parties involved.

Investigation remains ongoing.

----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE