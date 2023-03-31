PCSD: Investigates crash on Casablanca Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car crash near Casablanca Drive.

The incident occurred on March 30 around 1:41 p.m. on the 7200 block of N. Casablanca Drive.

Deputies found a pickup that hit a fifth wheel camper in the driveway of a residence.

The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver was identified as 75-year- old Raymond Cossette of Tucson.

According to PCSD, there were no other parties involved.

Investigation remains ongoing.

