PCSD: Investigates crash on Casablanca Drive

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a car crash near Casablanca Drive.
The incident occurred on March 30 around 1:41 p.m. on the 7200 block of N. Casablanca Drive.
Deputies found a pickup that hit a fifth wheel camper in the driveway of a residence.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver was identified as 75-year- old Raymond Cossette of Tucson.
According to PCSD, there were no other parties involved.
Investigation remains ongoing.
