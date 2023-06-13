PCSD investigate arson fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a structure fire.

The fire occurred on June 10 around 10:50 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Harry P. Stagg Dr.

Deputies found doorbell camera video footage of a suspect approaching the front door of the residence, setting it on fire, and then leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

PCSD asks for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a dark shirt, black jogger style pants with a red stripe, dark shoes with white soles, and a face covering.

The suspect also appears to have a knife in a sheath on their right hip.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.