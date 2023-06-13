Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD investigate arson fire

thumbnail_Suspect pants and shoe.png
PCSD
thumbnail_Suspect pants and shoe.png
Posted at 8:21 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 23:21:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a structure fire.

The fire occurred on June 10 around 10:50 p.m. on the 600 block of S. Harry P. Stagg Dr.

Deputies found doorbell camera video footage of a suspect approaching the front door of the residence, setting it on fire, and then leaving the scene.

The cause of the fire was determined to be arson.

PCSD asks for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect was wearing a dark shirt, black jogger style pants with a red stripe, dark shoes with white soles, and a face covering.

The suspect also appears to have a knife in a sheath on their right hip.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!