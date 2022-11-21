PCSD: Inmate found dead by apparent self-strangulation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

On Nov. 20 around 4:26 p.m., corrections officers (COs) checked on the inmates in pod 1G and found all of them secure.

About 10 minutes later, COs carried out another security round. This time they found an inmate who had tied a sheet to the top bunk bed and his neck, causing his own strangulation within his cell.

According to the PCSD, this resulted in self-strangulation within his cell.

The inmate was pronounced dead and was identified as 40-year-old Amin Shaheed Muhammad Ali.

No signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances were found, according to detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division.

This investigation remains ongoing.

Ali was held on suspicion of bringing illegal substances into a correctional facility.