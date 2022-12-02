Watch Now
PCSD: Inmate assaults corrections officer

FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:48 PM, Dec 02, 2022
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) responded to reports of an inmate assaulting a corrections officer.

The incident occurred on Dec. 1 around 9:30 p.m. at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

According to PCSD, corrections officers were in the process of serving paperwork to an inmate, identified as 31-year-old Brandon Rogers, when he attacked them.

Rogers struck the officer after a physical altercation with him.

An immediate woman Corrections Officer, who was trying to help was restrained from breathing during the struggle and went unconscious for around 24 minutes.

Rogers was eventually taken into custody without injuries.

The officer was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Her injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Rogers had been originally arrested on charges of aggravated criminal damage and shoplifting on Nov. 23.

Rogers was arrested for additional charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

