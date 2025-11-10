Pima County Sheriff's Department identifies human remains found in Foothills

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has identified human remains found near North Swan road as 77-year-old Thomas Rueter.

Deputies say Rueter's remains were reported on October 2th, 2025, at around 3 p.m. in a desert area near North Swan Road, south of East Sunrise Drive.

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are now in control of the investigation and have not released any information on Reueter's cause of death.

Deputies are urging anyone with information to call 88-CRIME if you have any information on the case.

KGUN 9 will continue to provide you with the latest updates.

