PCSD identifies 2012 murder victim, will share monthly briefings on cold cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that detectives have identified a victim in a homicide cold case that’s nearly 12 years old, but the department says it still needs the public’s help to solve the case.

On December 18, 2012, a road crew found human skeletal remains near I-10 and Craycroft. The Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death a homicide, but the remains had decayed enough that authorities were not able to identify them until this July.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department got help from the FBI and a genealogy profile, which found the man’s brother out of state.

A matching DNA sample confirmed 57-year-old Frederick Dale Huddleston was the man who was killed and eventually found on the side of the road.

“This is a big success in our world of cold case homicides,” said Sgt. Daniel Sharp, who leads PCSD’s Cold Case unit of three detectives.

Originally from Indiana, PCSD says Huddleston was experiencing homelessness and had traveled between several states before his death. Sharp indicated Huddleston’s family was surprised to hear that he ended up in Tucson.

“He would frequent Florida, Texas, Colorado, and ultimately Arizona,” Sharp explained.

Now PCSD is making a plea to the public in Southern Arizona and across the country, looking for any additional information.

“The job’s really just starting now,” said Sharp. “We want to know who he is, and what his story. So we can do right by him and right by his family.”

PCSD is not saying how long it may have been between Huddleston’s death and his remains being found. Sharp said Tuesday that there was “significant trauma to his body.”

“These are some of the toughest cases to solve,” said Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Huddleston’s case is just one of roughly 180 cold cases for the department. Sharp guessed about a tenth of them have an unidentified victim, a ‘John Doe’ or ‘Jane Doe.’

“We will always continue to push for justice and to do the right thing for these families,” said Sharp.

“We’re not letting go of their loved ones,” added Nanos. “We’re gonna remember. And we’re gonna continue to strive to find out who it was that committed this horrific crime.”

It’s not just better technology that could potentially solve some of these cases.

PCSD will now start sharing monthly cold case briefings with the public on its website and social media.

The hope is that will lead to new tips and some case breakthroughs.