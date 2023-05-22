Watch Now
PCSD: House fire leads to road closure

Residential area near West Los Reales and South Mission Roads
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 19:32:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded Monday afternoon to a house fire on the 7400 block of S. Avenida Perlina.

Deputies ask the public to avoid the area, as S. Avenida Perlina and W. Calle Levante will be closed as fire crews work on getting it under control.

