PCSD: House fire leads to road closure

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded Monday afternoon to a house fire on the 7400 block of S. Avenida Perlina.
Deputies ask the public to avoid the area, as S. Avenida Perlina and W. Calle Levante will be closed as fire crews work on getting it under control.
