PCSD hosts car seat safety class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) will be hosting a car seat safety class.

According to PCSD, car crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old.

Using a properly installed car seat or booster seat can reduce a child's risk of death by up to 71% and the risk of serious injury by up to 67%, according to studies.

This program was created to promote and improve child passenger safety in Pima County.

The next upcoming classes will be held:



Tuesday, October 4th, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

At the end of the class, a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will provide you with the best car seat for your child and assist you with installation.

Registration is required and class availability is limited.

Only one car seat will be provided per family.

Call 351-4615 with any questions or to sign up.