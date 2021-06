TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Due to incorrect information from law enforcement, Menard's age was wrong in an earlier version of this story.

Pima County Sheriff's deputies say a 71-year-old man has gone missing.

John “Jack” Menard started hiking the Arizona Trail on June 17 in Oracle, planning to hike from American Flag Ranch to the Gordan Hirabayashi campground. He may be carrying a red backpack.

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5-7 and weighs 160 pounds.

Those with information should call 911.