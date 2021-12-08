PCSD headquarters to be renamed in honor of Clarence Dupnik

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's Department is renaming its headquarters in honor of former Sheriff Clarence Dupnik.

Dupnik served as Sheriff from 1980 to 2015.

PCSD headquarters is at 1750 E. Benson Highway.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors recognized Dupnik at a meeting Tuesday.

“Sheriff Dupnik’s Legacy is his humble commitment and noble dedication to public safety and service to the citizens of Pima County. He led with impeccable personal integrity, sound ethical

foundation, and exhibited the highest level of professionalism during his tenure. His honorable service and tireless efforts to thwart criminal offenders in our community through crime fighting programs and innovative ideas have made Tucson a safer place, and his effective leadership and accomplishments as Sheriff of Pima County for 35 years are far too integral to accentuate on paper,” the board said in a statement.

