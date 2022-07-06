PCSD headquarters evacuated due to hazardous fumes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department headquarters was evacuated Tuesday morning due to hazardous fumes.
According to the department, the facility at 1750 E. Benson Highway was evacuated at 10 a.m. due to a blown fuse in the air conditioning system that caused batteries to overheat and leak noxious fumes into the building.
One PCSD employee was hospitalized for monitoring.
Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene. The building was closed until the evening, when operations returned to normal.
