TUCSON, Ariz. - Pima County Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who attacked a female jogger on the eastside Sunday.

According to the department, the assault happened at 6:30 a.m. near Craycroft and Territory Roads.

A man grabbed her by the neck from behind.

The woman escaped and the suspect ran from the area.

Deputies are looking for a man between 25 and 40 with rough and calloused hands. He wore a black hoodie.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.