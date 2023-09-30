PCSD: Deputy shoots armed intruder during Flowing Wells burglary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, Aug. 6, at around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported burglary in progress near North Reno Avenue and West El Caminita Place.
The victim's ex-boyfriend, Reinaldo Carballo-Morales, had forced his way into the residence while a family member was still inside.
Deputies, speaking in both English and Spanish, demanded Carballo-Morales exit peacefully. When he refused, they entered the residence and found him armed with a knife.
Despite commands to drop the weapon, Carballo-Morales advanced toward the deputies, leading Deputy Delmar Castillo to discharge his firearm, fatally injuring Carballo-Morales.
Efforts to save his life were in vain, and Carballo-Morales was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The family member was unharmed.
Deputy Castillo, a 2-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.
——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.