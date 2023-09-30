Watch Now
PCSD: Deputy shoots armed intruder during Flowing Wells burglary

Posted at 5:33 PM, Sep 29, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Sunday, Aug. 6, at around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported burglary in progress near North Reno Avenue and West El Caminita Place.

The victim's ex-boyfriend, Reinaldo Carballo-Morales, had forced his way into the residence while a family member was still inside.

Deputies, speaking in both English and Spanish, demanded Carballo-Morales exit peacefully. When he refused, they entered the residence and found him armed with a knife.

Despite commands to drop the weapon, Carballo-Morales advanced toward the deputies, leading Deputy Delmar Castillo to discharge his firearm, fatally injuring Carballo-Morales.

Efforts to save his life were in vain, and Carballo-Morales was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The family member was unharmed.

Deputy Castillo, a 2-year veteran, has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.

