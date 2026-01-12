Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD deputy involved in a car crash

A deputy attempting a traffic stop was hit by a car
Siren Generic
Copyright Associated Press
Scripps
Siren Generic
Posted

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a car crash that involved one of their deputies Sunday night. It happened near East Fort Lowell Road. PCSD says an unknown vehicle ran a red light causing the deputy to enter the intersection.

After the deputy entered the intersection, a vehicle traveling eastbound then struck the deputies car.

PCSD has confirmed the deputy did received minor injuries and the other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

Community Inspired Journalism