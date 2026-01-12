PCSD deputy involved in a car crash

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a car crash that involved one of their deputies Sunday night. It happened near East Fort Lowell Road. PCSD says an unknown vehicle ran a red light causing the deputy to enter the intersection.

After the deputy entered the intersection, a vehicle traveling eastbound then struck the deputies car.

PCSD has confirmed the deputy did received minor injuries and the other driver involved in the crash was not hurt.

This case is still under investigation.