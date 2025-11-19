Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD deputy arrested on aggravated DUI charge, placed on paid leave

PCSD
KGUN 9
PCSD
Posted

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Deputy Sergio Urias was arrested on DUI-related charges and is now on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

PCSD says Urias has been with the department for six years, three as a corrections officer and three as a deputy.

The department says it has no further information to release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

During his initial court appearance, the judge said Urias is facing charges of aggravated DUI and criminal damage.

The court also noted that Urias has no prior criminal history.

He was confirmed to be a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy and was released on a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE HUDDLE - KGUN 9 SPORTS SHOW
Find the stories in your neighborhood