PCSD deputy arrested on aggravated DUI charge, placed on paid leave

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Deputy Sergio Urias was arrested on DUI-related charges and is now on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

PCSD says Urias has been with the department for six years, three as a corrections officer and three as a deputy.

The department says it has no further information to release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

During his initial court appearance, the judge said Urias is facing charges of aggravated DUI and criminal damage.

The court also noted that Urias has no prior criminal history.

He was confirmed to be a Pima County Sheriff’s deputy and was released on a $2,500 bond.