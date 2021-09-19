Watch
PCSD: Missing vulnerable 77-year-old found safe

Pima County Sheriff's Department
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in the search of vulnerable 77-year-old reported missing.
Posted at 11:49 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 15:20:29-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asked for help in the search of vulnerable 77-year-old reported missing Sunday.

Richard Fellner was found safe, according to PCSD.

