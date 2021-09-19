PCSD: Missing vulnerable 77-year-old found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department asked for help in the search of vulnerable 77-year-old reported missing Sunday.
Richard Fellner was found safe, according to PCSD.
‼️Missing Vulnerable Adult‼️ https://t.co/IFSa6RbJje pic.twitter.com/L4uKtZkgKY— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) September 19, 2021
