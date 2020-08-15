PCSD: Deputies recover sculpture stolen from Hacienda Del Sol

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man involved in the theft of a sculpture from Hacienda Del Sol back in May.

On May 31, deputies were called out to the Hacienda Del Sol Resort at 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the sculpture has been taken from the property sometime between 7:30 p.m. on May 30 and 6:00 a.m. on May 31, according to PCSD.

Detectives with the Community Problems Unit received information that the piece was being hidden at a storage unit at RightSpace Storage at 9000 East Tanque Verde Road, according to PCSD.

A search warrant was served and the statue was found on Friday, August 14, and 56-year-old Kelly Feldman was arrested and charged with a felony charge of theft.

At the time the sculpture, named "Angelica" was being displayed as a drive-through exhibit at the Guest Ranch, and was created by Tucson artist John Benedict.