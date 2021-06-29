PCSD: Deputies investigate incident on Valencia at Beehive

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident on Valencia Road at Beehive Avenue Monday evening.
Deputies have shut down traffic on eastbound Valencia, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.
PCSD says there is no danger to the public.
Incident On Valencia Road https://t.co/mmEwiLpCYg pic.twitter.com/JTkVhd76mK— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) June 29, 2021