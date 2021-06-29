Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

PCSD: Deputies investigate incident on Valencia at Beehive

items.[0].image.alt
google maps
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident on Valencia Road at Beehive Avenue Monday evening.
incident.PNG
Posted at 7:07 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 22:07:38-04

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident on Valencia Road at Beehive Avenue Monday evening.

Deputies have shut down traffic on eastbound Valencia, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are advised to find alternate routes.

PCSD says there is no danger to the public.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for further updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!