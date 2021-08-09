PCSD: Deputies investigate crash involving a pedestrian on Ruthrauff Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and passenger vehicle on Ruthrauff Road near Courtney Drive Sunday evening.
Traffic eastbound on Ruthrauff east of La Cholla Boulevard is shutdown until further notice, according to PCSD. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
No further information was immediately released.
