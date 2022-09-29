PCSD: Deadly crash on Duval Mine Road

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash involving a semi-truck and a sedan.

The incident occurred around 7 a.m. on Duval Mine Road.

According to PCSD, the driver of the semi-truck was heading northeast bound on Duval Mine Road, the sedan was heading southwest bound on Duval Mine Road. The driver of the sedan crossed the double yellow line colliding with the semi-truck.

The driver of the sedan, identified as 26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson.

Hendrickson was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Neither speed nor impairment appears to be factors in the collision.

The roadway is now reopened.