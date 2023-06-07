PCSD: 11-year-old girl dies following ATV crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One 11-year-old girl died and a 15-year-old girl was injured while riding on an ATV near West Arivaca Road in Amado on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the 4700 block of West De La Canoa, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The two girls were riding the ATV through a neighborhood, the 15-year-old in back and the 11-year-old in front, when the ATV crashed into the back end of a flatbed tow truck parked on the side of the road, PCSD said.

The 15-year-old was treated on scene for minor injuries. The 11-year-old girl died on the way to the hospital.

PCSD said the girls were not wearing protective gear and were not licensed to operate an ATV.

The investigation is ongoing.