PCSD: Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near East Edwin Road.
The incident occurred on May 16 around 6:30 p.m. near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.
PCSD says the motorcycle crashed into a car.
The motorcycle rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.
The rider identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano died on May 17 due to his injuries.
The driver of the car identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel was also injured and taken to the hospital.
The investigation remains ongoing.
