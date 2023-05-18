Watch Now
PCSD: Deadly crash involving a motorcyclist

KGUN 9
Posted at 4:53 PM, May 18, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near East Edwin Road.

The incident occurred on May 16 around 6:30 p.m. near East Edwin Road and North Bowman Road.

PCSD says the motorcycle crashed into a car.

The motorcycle rider sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The rider identified as 24-year-old Brandon Castelhano died on May 17 due to his injuries.

The driver of the car identified as 36-year-old Elizabeth Manuel was also injured and taken to the hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

