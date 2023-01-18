Watch Now
PCSD: Crash near West Wetmore Road involving a motorcyclist

Wetmore and Romero were closed Wednesday due to a wreck. Photo courtesy Google Earth.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 16:49:25-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Wetmore Road involving a car and a motorcycle.

The incident occurred at the intersection of West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road.

Both east and westbound Wetmore Road are closed.

Deputies confirm one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Drivers should expect delays, although deputies advise finding an alternate route.

