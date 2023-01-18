PCSD: Crash near West Wetmore Road involving a motorcyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Wetmore Road involving a car and a motorcycle.
The incident occurred at the intersection of West Wetmore Road and North Romero Road.
Both east and westbound Wetmore Road are closed.
Deputies confirm one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Drivers should expect delays, although deputies advise finding an alternate route.
