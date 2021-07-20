PCSD: Crash closes EB, WB traffic on Picture Rocks Road

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies have responded to a crash on Picture Rocks Road Monday.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Picture Rocks Road is closed between Pelto Path and Tula Lane, according the department. Drivers traveling in the area are asked to find alternate routes.
No further information was immediately released.
