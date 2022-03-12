Watch
PCSD confirms one male dead in ongoing homicide investigation

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 16:12:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday around 11:45 p.m, the Pima County Sheriffs Department (PCSD) responded to a shooting at the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue.

PCSD says when they arrived deputies located 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas an adult male with signs of trauma, Ronnie was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the situation and will release more information when it is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1.

----

