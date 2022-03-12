PCSD confirms one male dead in ongoing homicide investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Yesterday around 11:45 p.m, the Pima County Sheriffs Department (PCSD) responded to a shooting at the 5800 block of South Bonney Avenue.

PCSD says when they arrived deputies located 38-year-old Ronnie Ray Yslas an adult male with signs of trauma, Ronnie was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division are currently investigating the situation and will release more information when it is available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 9-1-1.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

