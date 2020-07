TUCSON, Ariz. — Flood dangers have increased due to the Bighorn Fire, officials are warning.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, Monsoon-related flooding and mudflows are more likely in the aftermath of the fire.

Flash floods and mudflows may be likely for years after the fire due to the charred, barren ground that doesn't absorb water.

PCSD is encouraging people to sign up for its emergency alert system here.