PCSD, AZDPS airlift injured hiker from Mt. Lemmon Saturday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department says search and rescue crews airlifted a hiker with a broken leg from Mt. Lemmon Saturday evening, May 20.
According to PCSD, volunteers from Southern Arizona Rescue Association hiked to the injured man to administer care prior to the air rescue while a deputy was lowered by helicopter directly to the hiker's location.
Helicopter support was provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
