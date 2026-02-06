PCSD 'aware' of new message regarding Nancy Guthrie

Pima County Sheriff's Department posted on social media Friday afternoon that it was aware of a new message sent regarding Nancy Guthrie.

"Investigators are actively inspecting the information provided in the message for its authenticity." the post said.

"While this is one new piece of information, the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department are still asking anyone with tips to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. The FBI continues to offer a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance."

The FBI posted the same message on its social media.