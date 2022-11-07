Police pursuit leads PCSD to two felony arrests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Nov. 7 around 6:30 a.m. a Pima County deputy from the Tucson Mountain District attempted to pull over a 39-year-old woman near West Manville Road and North Reservation Road.

The woman, identified as Christina Rivera, was wanted in connection with multiple investigations in the Picture Rocks area.

A police pursuit occurred after Rivera failed to yield, but it was stopped later due to public safety concerns.

Rivera's car was later found crashed through a fence near the 11,000 block of West Picture Rocks Road abandoned.

A citizen then reported a woman walking in the desert with a possible firearm.

It was then confirmed to be Rivera and was traced to a home around the 6000 block of North Van Ark Road.

According to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Michael Romero was in the residence as well.

Romero had a felony warrant for his arrest, out of the United States Marshal’s Service.

The SWAT Team surrounded and contained the residence where Rivera and Romera surrendered and were taken into custody without incident.

Romero was taken to the United States Marshal’s Service for his warrant.

Rivera was arrested for felony unlawful flight, with other felony charges pending.

The investigation is ongoing.