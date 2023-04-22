Watch Now
Romero Road closed to traffic near Roger as residents evacuate apartment

Posted at 5:44 PM, Apr 21, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — UPDATE 6:50 p.m.

According to NWFD, one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are still at the Village at Romero Apartments.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.

Witnesses near the location of the fire say Romero Road is closed from about Wetmore Road to Prince Road.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and Northwest Fire District responded to an apartment fire near Romero Road.

The fire occurred Friday afternoon at 4200 block of N. Romero Rd.

Both north and southbound lanes are closed as residents evacuate.

Drivers are to expect traffic and should find an alternate route.

